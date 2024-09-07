CAA calls for increased synergies of industry
Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has encouraged Ugandan licensed air operators serving domestic and international routes to develop cooperative arrangements like code-share agreements with Uganda Airlines and other international air operators.
This, they say, will help increase air connectivity and stimulate the growth of air passenger and cargo traffic in Uganda. Now the national carrier operates to 13 destinations including Dubai, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Mombasa, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Bujumbura, Kinshasa, Mogadishu, Lagos, and Mumbai.