Calls grow to raise academic bar for political aspirants

With just about six months to the 2026 general elections, various citizens have come out to express interest in different political positions in the country. These range from the president, members of parliament, district chairpersons, mayors, and councillors, among others.

Some stakeholders, however, are calling for a review of the electoral laws to raise the academic qualifications for aspiring candidates in order to get quality leaders capable of understanding sophisticated emerging global and local matters.

Is it time the country reviewed the academic qualification requirements for those seeking leadership at different levels, and could this translate into improved governance and service delivery?