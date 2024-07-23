Video

Campaign launched to boost French in East Africa

French language experts and teachers have launched a campaign to promote the language across all sectors, particularly in schools, to enhance trade and partnerships among East African member states and French-speaking African countries.

During their meeting in Kampala, they agreed that the new education curriculum in Uganda, which focuses on technology and skills, can greatly benefit from the inclusion of languages like French, contributing to improved trade and bilateral relations among African countries.

In the headlines