Can Shs1.2b allocation to Ghetto youth make a difference?

More than half of these 49 million are young people below the age of 15. For years, the government has initiated several programs to transform the lives of young people, many of whom are unemployed. A significant number of these individuals reside in Kampala's 75 slums or ghettos. On Wednesday, President Museveni allocated Shs1.2 billion to 12 Ghetto youth SACCOs launched at the same event in Kampala. Will this help the youth in the ghettos?