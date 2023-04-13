Casual laborers on Apach road project strike over delayed payment

Over 40 causal labourers of Al-Anuimi Group and Abubaker Technical Services Joint Venture, working on a road project in Apach Municipality have laid down their tools over delayed payment of their wages. With each demanding Shs 800,000 for the 40 days worked, they went on strike on Monday vowing not to resume work until they are paid in full. The contract manager Eng. Sebuli Joseph Musoke attributed the delays in wages to a lack of funds while Mayor, Apach Municipal Council, Patrick Ongom Eyul claimed they have cleared all the payments for the work done. Al-Anuimi Group and Abubaker Technical Services Joint Venture is constructing Chegere and Chawente Roads, part of a project funded by the World Bank under Urban Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development or USMID.