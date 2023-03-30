Catholic church meets over social development strategy

The Catholic Church through its social and development department, Caritas Uganda, is meeting to discuss and strategize for the social, economic and health improvement of Ugandans. The 13th National Caritas week being held in Kasana Luwero diocese is intended to bring together all its directors from the 19 dioceses of Uganda, to review their work in supporting among others agriculture, and supporting the impoverished communities. According to Msgr. Francis Ndamira, the Church through Caritas is helping the government to extend social services.