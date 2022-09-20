Caught on the wrong side of the road and the law

It has become common practice in Kampala for some drivers, especially those using Government registered vehicles to drive on the wrong side of the road, in violation of traffic rules. The Traffic Police have begun cracking the whip and on Monday stopped several vehicles for being on the wrong side of the law. Two weeks ago, an army truck going the wrong way knocked and killed a man on Binaisa road. The offending drivers received express penalty scheme tickets of Shs100,000 each and were forced to drive back several metres to go the right way.