Challenges behind ending sexual violence

Sexual violence is among the most reported cases in Uganda, however many of these cases take long to be disposed off, yet some die prematurely. The above situation is causing deep emotional pain to victims of sexual violence because seeking justice is very limited, which shuts the door for many to report the same cases to authorities. Petros Zoe Initiative a non-governmental organization is fronting a campaign to establish Community Action Teams to help victims of sexual violence and their families to get justice.