Challenges of establishing a strong health system | HEALTH FOCUS

Progress towards universal health coverage requires strong health systems and health workers who are educated and empowered to provide the health services that meet population health needs. However, this continuous process does not come easy for any government worldwide. The outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic in late 2019 amplified the problem, rapidly more than ever, in several ways including the loss of lives of qualified health workers. To mitigate this challenge, the World Health Organisation called for building the health workforce back better as a commemoration of health worker week this month.