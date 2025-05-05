Challenges of schooling at Lake Bunyonyi SS

Bwama Island, on Lake Bunyonyi in Kabale, has a history that stretches far beyond its stunning natural beauty. In the 1930s, it was home to a leprosy hospital, a place where those suffering from the disease were isolated and treated. Today, however, the island is the heart of Lake Bunyonyi Secondary School, which has over 270 students. In 1989, the leprosy hospital was transformed into a school. For the last 16 years, one man has been at the helm, guiding this institution through numerous challenges and triumphs. His name is Nicholas Kashumba, the school’s headteacher.