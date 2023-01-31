Chief justice calls for increased budget to meet demands

The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, has asked President Museveni to further enhance the budget of the Judiciary to meet the demands of a fast-rising population. Although the budget was nearly doubled to 382 billion shillings in the 2021-2022 financial year budget, the Chief Justice said it’s far from satisfying the growing demand. President Museveni, who opened the judiciary's four-day judges conference, implicitly said the judiciary could work with what is available in the meantime. He however said leaders from the three arms of government will meet to consider the request of the judiciary.