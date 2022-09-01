Chief Justice decries disrespect of court orders

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has decried disrespect of court orders by security actors and lawyers. The Chief Justice singled out Resident District Commissioners and court bailiffs, warning that they risk charges of contempt of court. He was launching the annual Judiciary Performance Report for the year 2021/2022 at the Judiciary headquarters in Kampala. Justice and constitutional affairs minister Norbert Mao hailed the institution, describing it as the pace-setter for government institutions and adding that the judiciary has earned the trust of the people.