Chief Justice Owiny Dollo attacks PM Nabbanja over interference in court matter

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has described what happened at Mengo Magistrates Court last week as “unfortunate, unacceptable, a total outrage”. The Chief Justice's remarks follow the decision by prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to intervene in a court matter in which one Gertrude Nalule, who was facing imprisonment after failing to repay a 2.8 million shilling loan over a land dispute. As Juma Kirya reports, the Chief Justice says the Prime Minister should have addressed her concerns with the leadership of the judiciary, if she was unhappy with the court decision.