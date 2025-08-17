Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo slams bail demands as “Nonsense”

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has dismissed as “nonsense” the pressure from some lawyers urging judicial officers to routinely grant bail to accused persons, regardless of the circumstances.

Speaking in defence of the Judiciary, Owiny-Dollo challenged the public to engage with the deeper systemic issues affecting justice delivery.

His remarks come amid growing public concern over the perceived use of the legal system to target political opponents. We have more in this report.