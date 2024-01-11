Chimpanzee attacks 4-month-old in Budongo, residents demand action

A 4-month-old baby is admitted at Masindi Kitara Medical Center, Masindi District, after being attacked by a chimpanzee in Maramu village, Budongo Sub-county. The ape reportedly injured the boy's private parts. It's reported that the mother of the boy, who was on her way to fetch water from a spring, was carrying him on her back when the beast snatched him. Local leaders in Budongo Sub-county say several residents have been attacked by chimpanzees, and Uganda Wildlife Authority officials have not effectively responded.