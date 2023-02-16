Christians commemorate the life of former Archbishop Janani Luwum
Scores of people have gathered in Kitgum district to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the death of Uganda’s former Archbishop Janani Luwum. Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has asked the government to bring back the Anti Homosexuality law to protect Ugandans and prosecute the promoters of this practice. He said, if Janani Luwum was alive, he would do the same, on top of fighting human rights abuses and corruption.
President Museveni is the chief guest. Luwum and ministers; Charles Oboth Ofumbi and Erinayo Oryem were murdered in February 1977 shortly after the Archbishop delivered a note of protest to Amin against arbitrary killings and unexplained disappearances of civilians and soldiers.