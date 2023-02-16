Christians commemorate the life of former Archbishop Janani Luwum

Scores of people have gathered in Kitgum district to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the death of Uganda’s former Archbishop Janani Luwum. Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has asked the government to bring back the Anti Homosexuality law to protect Ugandans and prosecute the promoters of this practice. He said, if Janani Luwum was alive, he would do the same, on top of fighting human rights abuses and corruption.