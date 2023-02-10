Church of Uganda considers relations with the Church of England over same-sex relations

The province of the Church of Uganda is considering the way forward regarding its relationship with the Church of England. This follows a decision by the general synod of the Church of England to allow clergy to bless same-sex marriage, an issue on which the Church of Uganda has already taken a stance against. According to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, this decision shows that the Church of England has strayed away from biblical teaching and the Uganda province can no longer engage in communion with it.