Church of Uganda to present case for breaking away at GAFCON conference

Church of Uganda has said it will go ahead with its plans of breaking away from the Church of England by presenting its case before the Global Anglican Future Conference or GAFCON this month. The decision to break away follows Canterbury’s decision to bless same-sex marriage as well as appointing gay clergy to serve in the church’s provinces. According to Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, it is at the GAFCON to be held in Kigali next week, that this matter will be raised for other participants to give their views and opinions before a final decision is made.