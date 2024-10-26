Client accuses DFCU bank of illegal transactions

A legal battle between the Development Finance Company of Uganda Bank Limited and its 15-year-old client George William Kiyega is now a case study at the law development centre. Kiyega accuses DFCU bank of fraudulent or illegal transactions that were entered on his land titles. Court documents show that property on plot 7347 block 265, had instrument No. Kla. 565080 removed, using a mortgage deed dated 4th January 2013 for 240 million shillings.

Kiyega wrote to the Bank of Uganda in protest at the said fraud and forgery allegedly by DFCU bank, but his matter has been on hold for over a decade now. The Bank of Uganda says they are monitoring negotiations between the two parties, but DFCU bank has declined our requests for an interview.