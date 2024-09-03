COFFEE VALUE ADDITION: Ntungamo factory progress
The government-funded coffee park in Ntungamo district has been at the center of the coffee story with several questionable budgetary allocations, including over 9 billion shillings spent on teaching people how to drink coffee. In the current national budget, the coffee investment consortium is among the processors to benefit from the Shs75 billion allocation for the completion of the coffee value addition facility.
NTV went to Ntungamo to get a glimpse of what’s happening at the coffee park where the taxpayer's contribution has been so far considerably huge.