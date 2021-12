The Chief Justice of Uganda Alfonse Owinyi-Dollo has said that due to inadequate funding that the judiciary faces, the commercial division has sofa failed to dispose of 6094 cases which have locked out 5 trillion shillings from the economy, these cases include land disputes. which have led to injunctions and such lands could be used. Dollo said this while releasing the Annual Performance Report of the Judiciary at the High Court In Kampala.