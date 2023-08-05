Community violence blamed on land speculators

A one Juliet Katushabe has been named as being behind the destructive riots in Namasale Town Council in Amolatar district last month.

Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi says the attacks were a calculated move by Katushabe to evict an estimated 120 families from a chunk of land measuring 100 acres.

Leaders from Amolatar say speculative mafias are behind Katushabe and are focused on reaping billions in compensation from the government in acquisition of the land for road construction or for prospective minerals.