CONFLICT WOUNDS: Dozens have bullets, shrapnel removed after years of suffering
Many people lived with bullets stuck in their bodies for decades in Northern Uganda, as a result of Joseph Kony's Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) war, that raged from 2003 to 2005. To help these people, Health Right International Uganda has organized a surgical camp in partnership with Soroti Regional Referral Hospital. Edward Muhumza went there and reports on these war injuries that continue to affect people's well being.