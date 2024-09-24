Conserving life in the wild amid increasing traffic

The government has announced a temporary closure of the Karuma Bridge to all traffic for three months due to renovations prompted by safety concerns. The bridge was temporarily closed in April this year after engineers discovered that crucial components, including the bearings and expansion joints, had worn out and developed cracks. This closure has made the Murchison Falls National Park Road the primary route to Northern Uganda. In response, UWA issued guidelines for motorists using the alternative route through Murchison Falls National Park, aimed at ensuring the safety of travelers, protecting wildlife, and preserving the park’s natural environment. To elaborate on this, we host Bashir Hangi, spokesperson for the Uganda Wildlife Authority.