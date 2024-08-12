Conserving wetlands: Gov’t wants support to claim alternative income sources
The government has been urged to extend the alternative livelihood program to other parts of the country, where wetlands have been largely affected by human activities. The programme, overseen by the Ministry of Environment and Fisheries, together with support from the Danish embassy is intended to offer alternative livelihoods like dairy farming, fish farming, and horticulture to people who farm in wetlands hence destroying them.
While on an assessment tour of the programme in Pallisa, Minister Beatrice Anywar noted that the beneficiaries were reaping benefits which has in turn discouraged them from resuming farming in Limoto wetland. However, David Okurut, the Commissioner of Wetland management was disappointed with the poor performance of the program in the districts like Kibuku and Budaka where farmers have returned to the wetland.