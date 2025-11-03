Construction sector struggles as payment delays bite

Delayed payments continue to be a major challenge for Uganda's construction sector, hindering contractors' capacity to fulfill tax responsibilities, maintain cash flow, and undertake new projects.

During the Construction Sector Tax and Social Security Dialogue hosted by the Uganda National Association of Builders, Suppliers, and Engineering Contractors, Works and Transport Minister Gen. Katumba Wamala emphasised the need for the government to promptly settle outstanding arrears. He highlighted that these delays impede business development and hinder overall economic growth.