Cooking gas production: CNOOC receives license for kingfisher oil field

Energy minister says Uganda had on Tuesday issued a license to Chinese firm CNOOC to produce Liquefied Petroleum Gas at a plant which will be constructed in the Kingfisher development area that it operates. CNOOC will be expected to build a gas conversion facility, for liquified petroleum, with a capacity of up to 20,000 tones annually. Activities will take place in the Kingfisher commercial oil development field. Uganda's gas reserves are estimated at 500 billion cubic feet.