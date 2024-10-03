Councillors' visit to Kiteezi follows KCCA CEC report failure

Hello

Weeks after the tragic collapse of the Kiteezi Landfill, which claimed the lives of 35 people and injured many others, a 10-member committee from the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is set to draft a report detailing the incident, the number of affected individuals, and potential compensation measures. The committee visited the decommissioned landfill today, following a decision made during yesterday's council meeting to investigate the matter further. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Disaster is currently reviewing lists of those affected by the disaster.

