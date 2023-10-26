Court dismisses lawsuit over Bishop election in Luwero

The High Court has dismissed a case in which Christians from Luwero had sued the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Samuel Steven Kazimba Mugalu, challenging the nullification of Rev. Canon Godfrey Ssemakula Kasana's election as the fourth Bishop of Luweero Diocese. The Principal Judge, Flavian Zeija, ruled that it is not the court's duty to appoint a Bishop for the Church and advised the congregation to use bodies within the Anglican Church to resolve disputes like these.