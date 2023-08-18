Court grants Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana bail

Buganda Road Court has ordered Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana, a Detective Superintendent of Police attached to Crime Intelligence; to pay a cash bail of UGX 2 million and deposit his passport with the court before leaving prison. Arinaitwe was remanded last week over his alleged role in trafficking his 23-year-old maid for sexual exploitation. Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi directed Arinaitwe's mother and brother to sign a non-cash bond of UGX 10 million each to ensure that the accused police officer reports back to court for trial on September, 7. Arinaitwe gained fame in 2011 when he smashed the rear windscreen of a car belonging to Dr. Kiiza Besigye, the former leader of FDC, before spraying his eyes with pepper at Mulago Roundabout.