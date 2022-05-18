COVID-19 FUNDS: MPs ask minister Musenero to step aside

Video

Parliament has adopted a select committee report calling on the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero, to step aside for alleged mismanagement of funds for the Presidential Scientific Initiative on Pandemics (PRESIDE), a Covid-19 related research. The House has also directed the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to further investigate Musenero and report back within three months. However, Dr Musenero denies any wrongdoing.


