COVID-19 PREVENTION :Kabale authorities ban unvaccinated residents

The Kabale district Covid-19 task force has resolved to block all people who are not vaccinated and those not wearing face masks, from accessing Kabale town and other public institutions. The Kabale Resident district commissioner, Godfrey Nyakahuma, who is also the district Covid-19 taskforce chairperson, said that the resolution is intended to curb the continued spike of Covid-19 cases in the district. Kabale has confirmed 175 Covid-19 cases from 280 samples tested in a week.