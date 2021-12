On September 27, 2021, the Ministry of Health announced an accelerated one-week Covid-19 vaccination campaign in 58 points in the Kampala Metropolitan Area, Wakiso and Mukono districts. In Kampala, working with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the vaccination campaign is being carried out using AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines and with Sinovac to come later. So far, the number of those turning up at the vaccination centres is growing.