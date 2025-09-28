Cricket Cranes aim to regain momentum in the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier
The Cricket Cranes aim to regain momentum in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier campaign as they take on Tanzania today.
Despite a five-wicket loss to Zimbabwe in their Group B opener, Uganda's team remains positive and determined to bounce back.
Tanzania, Uganda's upcoming opponent, enters the match with confidence following a convincing seven-wicket victory over Botswana. They successfully chased down a target of 122 runs.