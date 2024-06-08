CSOs call for backing due to declining donor support

Civil Society Organizations in Central and South Western Uganda have decried low donor funding, which they say, has paralyzed their plans to improve service delivery. During a three-day Civil Society Organization sensitization meeting organized by Kabarole NGO and CBOs association held at Nyaika Hotel in Fort Portal.

The CSOs noted their disappointment at the substantial taxes imposed on them by the government yet they are only providing a service to its people, rather than engaging in a for-profit business.