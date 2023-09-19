Dairy farmers decry high cost of capital

The potential for Uganda's dairy exports remains high as the country continues to produce an estimated 2.5 billion litres of raw milk. This is against the national consumption demand of 800 million litres. However, despite an increase in government financing to the sector, only 30% of the raw milk produced is being processed. These low levels of value addition, are now being blamed on the high cost of capital and taxation on farmers across the country. Views on the sidelines of the 16th Dairy Africa Conference and Exhibition.