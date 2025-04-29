Dangote Chief gives tips on journey to boardroom

Uganda’s top marketing professionals have had a transformative session aimed at empowering them to strategically position themselves for boardroom roles.This edition brought together executive and managing directors from some of the country's most influential brands. The event served as a powerful space of revelation, inspiration, and clarity, shedding light on the often elusive path to the boardroom. A highlight of the gathering was the keynote address delivered by Gloria Evelyn Byamugisha, the Group Chief Human Resource Officer of Dangote Cement based in Lagos, Nigeria.