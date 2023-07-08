Deceased tycoon Aponye rose from rags to riches

A section of the business community and politicians have commended the late Apollo Nyegamehe, commonly known as Aponye, as a trustworthy person who wished other people prosperity in their businesses, even when they were in competition.

This attribute, they say, saw his businesses flourish. Nyegamehe perished in a road accident last night along the Mbarara - Ntungamo road. Mourners have been gathering at his home in Lubowa, in Wakiso, as well as Muhanga in Rukiga district.