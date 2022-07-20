Deepening poverty levels worries government economic experts, researchers
According to a new report released by the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC), titled: The Potential Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 on Economic and Human Development in Uganda, the last two years, under which the country endured the restrictive measures instituted by the government with a view to suppress the spread of COVID-19, didn’t help the poverty reduction agenda which was already a problem before even the outbreak of the pandemic.