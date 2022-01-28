DESIRE MIREMBE CASE: Accused summoned to appear, has case to answer

The High Court in Mukono has ruled that Dr Matthew Kirabo has a case to answer and should appear to defend himself against accusations in a week from today. Dr Kirabo is accused of murdering his then-girlfriend Desire Mirembe on the 10th of July 2015, before dumping the body in a sugarcane grove in Lugazi.

In his ruling, Justice Henry Kaweesa Isabirye said the evidence adduced in court already pins Kirabo in the matter. Following the court decision, Desire Mirembe's father Emanuel Musoke welcomed the ruling but was concerned that the accused had been allowed to regain his freedom through bail. Kirabo has been free on bail since 2015, when the case was first filed in court. He recently jumped bail and his sureties were made to pay a fine over the matter. Justice Kaweesa Isabirye has now tasked Dr Kirabo's lawyers to ensure that he is presented in court, in one week from now.