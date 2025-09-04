Digesting the youth manifesto | MorningAtNTV
The National Youth Manifesto 2026–2031 was officially launched. Youth representatives from across the country presented the Manifesto’s key demands to the youth leagues of various political parties.
The EC nomination exercise for local government has so far seen many youths stepping forward to represent their interests. But how ready are they to take on the mantle of leadership?
We are joined by Martin Wanzara, Team Leader at the African Youth Development Link, to discuss this matter.