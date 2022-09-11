Dilemma facing parents, schools over raised fees

This week, schools opened for the third term of learning, with many administrators and parents concerned about low turnout. This follows a measure passed by the ministry of education, at the beginning of the holidays, allowing for a slight increment in fees.

However, this has coincided with a drop in the capitation grant for state-aided schools. All this has prompted calls for reforms in the sector to ensure equal access to learning. To share more on this, we have MUSA MUGOYA, a programme manager with the initiative for social and economic rights.