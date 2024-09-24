Disarmament in Karamoja: A complex and ongoing challenge

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
The two countries rooted for effective execution of projects for economic transformation
More than 800 people have died of suspected mpox across the continent
Ten days ago, President Salva Kiir's office announced an extension of the transitional period by two years and postponed elections for a second time following a delay in 2022