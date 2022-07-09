DISMISSING ACCOUNTING OFFICER: Magyezi says Ggoobi should have consulted

The dismissal of a significant number of local government accounting officers has sparked off a row between the ministry of local government and the ministry of finance, planning and economic development. The minister of local government, Raphael Magyezi is concerned that the grave decision taken to sack 110 officers should have been held on a case-by-case consideration rather than a summary dismissal. Magyezi argues that the circumstances surrounding the non-compliance with the law by a section of those affected were beyond the control of the individuals.