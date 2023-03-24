District leaders arrested for misappropriating Karamoja Relief funds, causing financial loss
The parliamentary committee on presidential affairs led by Kitgum municipality MP, Denis Onekalit, has directed the arrest of four Kotido district officers for causing a financial loss of over 100 million shillings through the irregular procurement and supply of goats. This was during the inquiry on the mismanagement of the 39.9bn shillings supplementary budget to purchase relief and community empowerment programme items for the Karamoja sub-region.