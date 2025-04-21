Doctors share tips on maintaining a healthy heart
The heart is a powerful muscle that beats approximately 2.5 billion times over the course of an average lifetime, pumping millions of gallons of blood throughout the body. This continuous flow delivers oxygen, nutrients, hormones, and essential cells, while also removing waste products from metabolism. When the heart stops, vital functions cease—some almost immediately. In this report, Walter Mwesigye explores expert advice on how to keep your heart healthy and functioning at its best.