DP to reward loyal MPs with direct tickets ahead of 2026 elections

The Democratic Party (DP) is set to grant automatic tickets to incumbent Members of Parliament who have remained loyal to the party. DP had nine lawmakers in the current 11th Parliament, but three have since crossed over to other political parties. According to the party’s Electoral Commission chairperson, Kennedy Mutenyo, the remaining six MPs will not participate in party primaries and will instead be rewarded with direct party tickets.

