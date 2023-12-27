Video

DR Congo gov't blocks opposition protest over election irregularities

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced its intention to prohibit an opposition-led demonstration scheduled for today, aimed at protesting alleged irregularities in last week's elections. Despite a letter from five opposition presidential candidates to the governor of Kinshasa outlining their plans for the march, the government argues that the ongoing absence of definitive election results makes the protests potentially disruptive.

In the headlines