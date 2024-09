Mid last week, President Museveni appointed former Defense Minister Dr Chrispus Kiyonga as the new Chancellor of Makerere University, replacing Prof. Ezra Suruma after his eight-year tenure.

The appointment was confirmed by Makerere University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He becomes the fourth, non-head-of-state chancellor of the country's oldest university