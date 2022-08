The President of the People's front for transition, Dr Kizza Besigye, has eulogized former East African Legislative Assembly member Yonah Kanyomozi, who passed on yesterday at the age of 81 years. Kanyomozi, a veteran politician, who once served as the minister for cooperatives and MP for Bushenyi South, in the 1981-85 government, died on Sunday in Nakasero hospital.